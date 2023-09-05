MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Federal disaster assistance has been approved to assist in recovery efforts following storms that blew through the Mid-South in July, according to FEMA.

The round of storms that ripped through the Mid-South between July 18 and 21 left more than 141,000 MLGW customers without power and knocked down trees and traffic lights across Shelby County.

Those lingering power outages caused the city of Germantown to use generator power at its water treatment plant which, on July 20, led to diesel fuel being spilled in the city's water supply.

City leaders addressed Germantown's recent water crisis at a town hall meeting Thursday night, presenting a day-by-day timeline of the crisis and the city's response before fielding questions from concerned citizens.

The water crisis which followed lasted over a week, barring Germantown residents from drinking or bathing in the city's water.

State, tribal and certain local governments in Shelby County, Fayette County, Tipton County and Henry County are eligible for the federal funding along with certain private nonprofit organizations, FEMA said.

Another round of storms followed, knocking out power to 16,000 more MLGW customers on July 21. Full restoration was not completed until July 25, a full week after the first round blew through.

The public assistance will be on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged the severe storms and straight-line winds that blew through, FEMA said.

At least 39 trees were knocked down by that storms system in Memphis alone, according to city data.

FOX13 saw entire trees knocked into homes, utility poles hanging in power lines, businesses damaged, entire roadways blocked and even transformers on fire due to the storms.

FEMA said that federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures throughout Tennessee.