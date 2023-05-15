BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - An injection of federal funds will be used to establish a visitor's museum inside the National Cold War Center in Blytheville.
The National Cold War Center (NCWC) project has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Highway Administration’s National Scenic Byways Program, in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The new NCWC museum will be located on the Arkansas Great River Road, a National Scenic Byway, at the former Blytheville/Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville.
The grant will support the rehabilitation of several key historic structures that will be included in the NCWC visitor experience, according to a release.
“This grant will make critical improvements possible, contributing to our goal to make NCWC a must-visit destination for Arkansas,” said Mary Gay Shipley, chair of the NCWC Board of Directors.
The National Cold War Center is located on the campus of the former Blytheville Air Force Base (originally known as the Blytheville Army Airfield), which opened in 1942 as a training facility for World War II pilots.
In 1958, the base was converted to a Strategic Air Command alert mission and remained a key U.S. military command for three decades – through events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis and the signing of the treaties that officially ended the Cold War in the early 1990s.
