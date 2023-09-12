MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Federal indictments have been filed against all of the former Memphis Police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith have been indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for Excessive Force and Failure to Intervene, Deliberate Indifference, Conspiracy to Witness-Tamper and Obstruction of Justice: Witness-Tampering.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said that these indictments are proof that no one is above the law.

"Our Constitution gives us certain basic rights when we interact with law enforcement officers," said Clarke. "We have a right to be free from unreasonable force. A right to have other officers intervene to stop the unlawful assault and a right when in police custody to have urgent medical needs appropriately addressed and not met with deliberate indifference."

She said these charges are just another step to hold the men accountable.

“The statistics speak for themselves," Clarke said. "Since January of 2021, the Justice Department has brought more than 100 prosecutions involving violations of constitutional and legal rights by law enforcement officials. And in that same period, we obtained more than 86 convictions. We will never stop working to fulfill our duty to protect Americans from unlawful acts of police violence. We will work to hold offenders accountable, because in our country, no one is above the law."

Tyre Nichols died on January 10, 2023.

Video showed a group of Memphis Police officers beating Nichols days before he died at a Memphis hospital.

The DOJ's indictment against the officers claims that all five officers deprived Nichols of his right against unreasonable seizure and right to be free from unreasonable force by a police officers. Specifically, the former officers unlawfully attacked Nichols which led to his death, the DOJ claimed.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said that those officers dishonored their fellow officers.

"The country watched in horror as Tyre Nichols was kicked, punched, tased, and pepper sprayed, and we all heard Mr. Nichols cry out for his mother and say ‘I’m just trying to go home,’” Garland said. “Officers who violate the civil rights of those they are sworn to protect undermine public safety, which depends on the community’s trust in law enforcement. They dishonor their fellow officers who do their work with integrity every day. The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable officers who betray their oath.”

The DOJ also sates that the former officers deprived Nichols of his right not to be deprived of liberty without due process of law. Included in that right is that a person under arrest should be free from an officer's deliberate indifference to serious medical needs. The DOJ said that all five former officers knew that Nichols had been struck repeatedly, had a serious medical need and intentionally did not render aid or inform the MPD dispatcher or emergency personnel of Nichols' injuries.

The indictments also claim that the former officers attempted to mislead and pursued their MPD supervisor, the officer tasked with writing the incident report and others.

The officers conspired to withhold and lie to those people in attempt to cover up their actions, the DOJ said. Specifically, the DOJ said that the former officers did not tell their supervisor or medical personnel that they knew Nichols had been struck repeatedly. The indictments read that the officers "discussed striking Nichols, including hitting Nichols with straight haymakers and taking turns hitting him with so many pieces, but the defendants did not tell the MPD dispatcher, MPD Supervisor 1, MFD EMTs, and MFD paramedics this information, even as Nichols' condition deteriorated and he became unresponsive."

Prosecutors also claim that all five former officers manipulated their body-worn cameras to limit footage of Nichols beating, including Martin moving his camera to a position to where it would not capture the attack and Haley and Smith only activating their body-worn cameras after Nichols was beaten.

Haley and Mills removed their body-worn cameras while medical personnel was on the scene, the DOJ said, and set them aside before the officers gathered together to discuss beating Nichols, making statements such ass "Everybody rocking his a**", "Pop, pop. Please fall" and, "I thought when he wasn't going to fall, we about to kill this man."

The officers then lied to a group at the police station, telling the group that Nichols had been reaching for their gun belts and that Nichols was so strong he lifted two officers into the air, the indictments claim.

If convicted of the first two counts of these federal charges, all five former officers could face the death penalty and a $250,000 fine. The second two charges in the indictments carry a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a total of a $250,000 fine.

All of the officers charged with Nichols' murder were all fired from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and criminally charged with aggravated kidnapping and second-degree murder for the death of Nichols, among other charges.

In all, nine people from MPD and the Memphis Fire Department were fired in connection to Nichols' murder, though only the five former officers face criminal charges related to his death.

The DOJ filed the federal indictments against the former officers in the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee Western District on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Department of Justice has opened up a civil rights investigation into the Memphis Police Department.

The DOJ has also announced a civil rights "pattern or practice" investigation into the Memphis Police Department. Though not entirely related to Nichols' death, that investigation looks to determine if the police department has established a pattern or practice of unlawful stops, searches and arrests, if MPD uses excessive fore and if officers discriminant against Black people.

FOX13 reached out to the defense attorneys for the five former Memphis Police officers.

Attorney Blake Ballin, who represents Desmond Mills Jr., sent a statement: “We have been expecting this federal indictment and it does not change Mr. Mills’s position. As in the state case, Mr. Mills maintains his innocence. He will turn himself in on the federal indictment and continue to defend himself against all allegations in both the state and federal court systems."