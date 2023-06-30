MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has confirmed that FedEx is cutting jobs in Memphis.
It is believed to be a small number -- less than 50 -- because the company is required to file notice with the state for more jobs than that.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, FOX13 received the following statement:
“As we continue responsible headcount management throughout our transformation, we have informed a small number of team members that their positions have been eliminated. Decisions of this nature are never made lightly, and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business. For those who were affected by these changes, we are taking a people-focused approach to assist with their transition and next steps.”
FedEx has been cutting positions, combining operations and making other cost-cutting measures over the past several months, according to previous FOX13 reports.
