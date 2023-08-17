MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx has shipped cooking supplies, hygiene kits and other equipment on the behalf of nonprofits as part of its effort to help victims affected by the Maui wildfires.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii," FedEx said in a statement. "We're supporting multiple nonprofits that are assessing the situation on the ground so we can deploy our resources effectively to help address critical needs."
More than 100 people have been killed since last week's fires, officials said.
FedEx said it is in talks with global relief agencies "to ensure that our resources are deployed most effectively."
Below are some of the shipments made as part of its relief efforts, according to a FedEx news release:
- On Aug. 15, FedEx shipped four pallets of cooking supplies for Operation BBQ Relief. Supplies include coolers, spices, and aluminum pans and lids that should help serve meals for several weeks to come.
- On Aug. 15, FedEx shipped two pallets of hygiene kits for Heart to Heart International.
- Since August 10th, FedEx has shipped 40 shipments to Maui on behalf of World Central Kitchen (WCK). These shipments include communication equipment to help WCK's team as they respond across the disaster area, cooking supplies, tents, and other items for World Central Kitchen distribution sites where families can get hot meals and rest.
- As of Aug. 16, WCK served more than 35,000 hot meals to first responders and residents displaced by the fires on the Big Island and Maui.
- FedEx ask those who want to help with the recovery effort in Maui to consider donating cash directly to relief organizations.
To learn more about the company's humanitarian relief efforts, visit here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives