MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds and hundreds of FedEx pilots lined Democrat Road outside FedEx World Hub on Wednesday with demands for higher pay.
“The company needs to recognize exactly who they have here and the level of expertise that we have standing behind us right now,” said Chris Norman, the FedEx Master Executive Council Chair.
Pilots argue that their pay has not increased since November 2020. Following decades-high rates of inflation, they say the value of their salaries has decreased.
“We are asking for nothing more than what an industry standard contract would be,” Norman said.
However, pilots are among the highest paid employees in the company. On Wednesday, the union would not release the exact starting pay for a pilot.
When asked if it was more than $100,000 or $200,000, Norman said, “Less than $200K… Right now, we're not hiring pilots at all.”
He emphasized that the money stays in Shelby County and helps the economies of local communities.
In 2018, FedEx employed more than 30,000 people in Memphis, according to the Great Memphis Chamber.
At this point, it’s not clear whether other employees’ pay or hours will be in jeopardy during a strike.
“That's completely up to the company,” Norman said. “The company is certainly in a position to continue to pay employees. This company makes a lot of money. And I'm not saying that we want more than our share, but they have to accept that this is an industry (where) you can go elsewhere.”
One truck driver told FOX13 that he worries about his workload if the pilots do strike.
“If the pilots don’t fly their routes, then it’s going to put more work on us,” he said. “The freight still has to go out.”
A spokeswoman for FedEx would not release the starting salary for pilots. She would also not confirm whether other employees could worry about losing hours or pay.
She released this statement: “FedEx continues to negotiate for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with our pilots under the supervision of the National Mediation Board and is committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to our pilots, our other team members, and all FedEx stakeholders. We are confident we can reach a comprehensive agreement while continuing to deliver outstanding service to our customers. Informational picketing is a common occurrence during negotiations and does not impact our service.”
