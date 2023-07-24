MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Members of the FedEx pilot union have voted to reject a tentative agreement with the company, according to a July 24 press release.
Members voted 57 percent to 43 percent against the proposed agreement.
RELATED: FEDEX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THEIR PILOTS, AVOIDS PILOTS STRIKING FOR NOW
It is expected that the National Mediation Board will hold a status conference with both parties, but a required time for this to happen is not required, according to the release.
Capt. Chris Norman, chairman of the FedEX Airline Pilots Association, said that the union will regroup and prepare for the next steps in the process.
"FedEx pilots remain unified and that will drive a new path that will help produce an agreement that all FedEx pilots will be proud to support," he said.
In a statement sent to FOX13:
The tentative agreement voting results have no impact on our service as we continue delivering for our customers around the world. The parties will return to negotiations under the supervision of the National Mediation Board. While we are disappointed in these voting results, FedEx will continue to bargain in good faith with our pilots to achieve an agreement that is fair for all FedEx stakeholders.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown partially lifts water restriction, officials say
- One dead, four others hurt including child in Parkway Village mass shooting, MPD says
- Man killed after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives