MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx Express pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) voted to support a strike if necessary after a two year negotiation.
Over 97 percent of members percent of member participated, and 99 percent of FedEx pilots authorized union leaders to call a strike, if needed, to achieve a new contractual agreement with FedEx.
“Today, FedEx pilots spoke with one unified voice and sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a new contract,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council. “Now is the time for FedEx to deliver a new contract that reflects the value we bring to FedEx as highly skilled professionals who deliver FedEx’s Purple Promise every day. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court, and it’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in our pilots.”
The FedEx pilots are working under contractual provisions and benefits negotiated in 2015. Negotiations for a new agreement began in May 2021, six months prior to the amendable date of November 2021.
Mediation was filed and took place in October 2022 with the National Mediation Board to assist in contract negotiations.
Officials say that before a strike can take place, the National Board must first decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive and offer the parties an opportunity to arbitrate the contract dispute.
If either sides declines the arbitration, both parties enter a 30-day "cooling off" period, and then parties can engage in self-help which is a strike by the union or a lockout by management.
FedEx-ALPA put out a statement regarding the strikers vote:
FedEx remains focused on providing world class service to our customers. While strike authorization votes are a common tactic for labor organizations during Railway Labor Act negotiations, strikes are only possible with the express permission of the National Mediation Board. They can only occur after the parties have passed through multiple legally mandated steps, and only when other safeguards, such as Presidential or Congressional intervention, do not occur. At this time, we are still in productive negotiations with our pilots under the supervision of a government-appointed mediator and will return to the bargaining table next week.
ALPA’s announcement is consistent with the recently announced authorization votes from other represented carriers who continue to bargain without any interruption to their operations. FedEx is focused on reaching a comprehensive agreement and remains committed to bargaining in good faith with our pilots to achieve an agreement that is fair to them, our other team members, and all other FedEx stakeholders. The results of ALPA’s strike authorization has no impact on our service as we continue delivering for our customers around the world.
