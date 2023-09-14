MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx has announced another round of layoffs, this time in the IT and Finance departments.

The shipping giant would not tell FOX13 the number of people affected or if anybody in Memphis will be without a job due to the cuts, but did say that the layoffs only affected a "small percentage" of those employees.

The announcement comes less than three months after the company also eliminated a "small number" of positions in Memphis.

FedEx eliminates 'small number' of positions, the company says It is believed to be a small number -- less than 50 -- because the company is required to file notice with the state for more jobs than that.

Whenever companies plan to layoff 50 or more employees in Tennessee, the company is required to file a notice called a WARN notice.

A WARN notice was not filed for either layoff, implying that, if any Memphis-based workers are impacted by the latest round of cuts, that number would be less than 50.

Less than a year ago, on September 16, 2022, FedEx announced that it would close stores and put off new hires due to a decrease in demand.

Those moves came after FedEx warned it would likely miss Wall Streets profit target for its first quarter, ending on August 31, 2022. In particular, FedEx Express suffered a roughly $500 million revenue shortfall for the segment.

FedEx responded by closing more than 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices, deferring new hires and operating fewer flights.

Regarding the latest round of layoffs, a FedEx spokesperson sent FOX13 the following statement.

"As we continue responsible headcount management throughout our transformation to one FedEx, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a small percentage of IT and Finance positions as we streamline and realign functions. Decisions of this nature are never made lightly and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business. We are actively working with those affected by these changes to ensure they have the support they need during this transition.”