MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx Pilots and FedEx MEC Negotiating Committee have came together and reached an agreement.
Two weeks ago, the pilot's union in favor of of a strike for higher pay.
Pilots argue that their pay has not increased since November 2020. Following decades-high rates of inflation, they say the value of their salaries has decreased.
The Negotiating Committee will be preparing the final documentations for the presentation to comply with the FedEx MEC Policy Mannual.
The committee said they are now required "quiet period" while they complete what needs to be done and also the MEC meets to deliberate the full tentative agreement.
If the tentative agreement is endorsed by the MEC and it calls for ratification vote of the membership, the tentative agreement, published letters, and other information regarding the agreement will be posted on the website.
The committee also mentions that a presentation of the tentative agreement for the membership will be prepared.
