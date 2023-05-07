MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx employees and leadership and City of Memphis officials will hold a honorary street naming to recognize a FedEx worker's career extensive career.
Shannon Brown retired from his position as Senior Vice President of Eastern Division U.S. Operations and Chief Diversity Officer at FedEx Express in November 2022.
The street naming will be the corner of Democrat and Business Park Drive
The honorary street naming will be Monday, May 8 at 10 a.m.
