MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man with a criminal history is behind bars for shooting two people, one to death, over them not having marijuana, according to Memphis Police.
On June 23 at approximately 6:35 a.m., police heard reports of a shooting on Marsonne Street, off West Levi Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the back, shoulder, and buttocks and another victim with gunshot wounds to the face and torso near a 2003 Infiniti G35.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
A Shelby County Medical Examiner determined the shooting was a homicide, officials said.
Later on July 2, at 11:45 a.m., police received a Crime Stoppers tip showing the Facebook profile of a possible suspect.
Police interviewed the victim at Regional One, who told them that a man, Shane Riddle, was the shooter.
The victim would also tell police that while in a car, Riddle walked up and asked if either of them had any marijuana, court records showed.
According to an affidavit, the two victims said no, which is when Riddle pulled out a gun and shot both victims several times.
After the shooting, Riddle was caught on surveillance going into a car, taking something out, then running away.
Shane Riddle was arrested by the police.
During investigations, Riddle made many statements that contradicted each other, police said.
Shane Riddle was charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and employing firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony.
It would later be reported that Riddle was convicted of a kidnapping on June 15, 2012.
