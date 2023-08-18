WASHINGTON, D.C - Federal disaster assistance has been made available for Tennessee following the storms that ravished the Mid-South on June 25 and June 26, FEMA announced on Friday, August 18.
The severe thunderstorms that blew through with 75 mph winds knocked out power to over 120,000 Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers.
At the time, MLGW said the round of storms was the sixth worst storm in Memphis history.
The straight-line winds left an entire row of utility poles leaning sideways near the Wolfchase Mall in Bartlett.
Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis), said that the storms and those power outages caused $25 million in damages.
MLGW suffered $11 million, the City of Millington suffered $5 million in damage and the City of Bartlett had $4 million, Cohen said.
Eligible local government and private nonprofit organizations can access the Public Assistance on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in the storms in Fayette, Shelby and Tipton counties, FEMA said.
