FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - Days after two teen girls died of suspected overdoses at Fayette-Ware High School, a 17-year-old girl has been charged with their murder, according District Attorney Mark Davidson.

Davidson said that a 17-year-old girl, also a junior at the high school, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of the 16 and 17-year-old girls. She's also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

That 17-year-old girl also overdosed and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was released from the hospital hours later. After her release, she was charged with the death of her classmates.

That 17-year-old is due back in court on June 7, Davidson said.

Both girls who died were juniors at the school and died hours before the school was set to hold graduation. They, along with the girl who survived and is now charged, were found in a car outside of the school around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

FOX13 RESOURCE GUIDE for teens struggling with substance abuse MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Following the deaths of two students suspected of drug overdoses at a high …

The sheriff's office said that drugs found at the scene and a home where a search warrant were carried out were sent to a crime lab for analysis, but preliminary reports indicate that Fentanyl was found.

After her first court hearing on May 18, the surviving 17-year-old was released to her family's care with an ankle monitor, only being allowed to attend school and counseling.

3:41 Fayette County Chief Deputy opens up about drug overdoses after 2 teen deaths Fayette County officials say that drug overdoses in that county have spiked since May 2021.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ray Garcia told FOX13 that there were 158 overdoses resulting in 21 deaths in Fayette County between May 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

Already in 2023, the county has seen 42 overdoses resulting in four deaths, including the two teenage girls who died after their suspected overdose at Fayette-Ware High School.

A balloon release in those girls' honor was scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.