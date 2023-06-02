MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crime is on the rise in Memphis, however according to records, there have been fewer arrest being made.
The number of arrests per month have dropped by about 100, records show.
“Mostly what I hear is from people every day is fear and disappointment, and that it's not being done to their satisfaction.," Memphis City Council's Worth Morgan said.
It’s a stat that other city leaders say is concerning as they discuss the budget further.
