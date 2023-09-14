MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fifth former Memphis Police officer answered to federal charges Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
FOX13 reported Wednesday that a federal judge set bond for four of the five men accused of several crimes in Nichols's January death.
Emmitt Martin III had his first court appearance.
“Well, I just surrendered Mr. Martin,” said William Massey, Martin's attorney.
Moments later, Martin stood before a judge and faced federal charges.
His first court appearance on those charges came a day after the four other fired officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — faced a judge.
“Any time someone is charged with this serious offense, it’s like a thunder cloud is over them every day,” said Massey.
Martin joined the other officers in pleading not guilty to the new charges, including excessive force and obstruction of justice.
The judge gave them all $50,000 unsecured bonds.
That means they don't have to pay as long as they show up for court.
But there are restrictions, including seeking employment, surrendering passports, remaining under supervision, avoiding contact with each other and not possessing any firearms or any dangerous weapons.
Massey said Martin now works as truck driver and needs permission to travel outside Shelby County.
FOX13 asked Massey why Martin didn’t surrender with his fellow defendants Wednesday.
"When I spoke with the prosecutor, we planned to do this on Thursday," the attorney said. "It was us that kept it on the day it was originally planned, and the others decided to come in yesterday, so it was a conflict for us to come yesterday."
Massey said they may file a motion to try to have Martin tried separately depending on how the case proceeds.
The next court appearance for all five officers is Sept. 21.
