0 Fight continues to remove Confederate statues in Memphis

The fight to remove Confederate monuments continues across the country.

Controversy over the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in downtown Memphis is still raging, even though some city leaders promised to have it removed.

"It doesn't seem like any action is going to be made,” Tami Sawyer told FOX13.

Sawyer is part of the newly-formed Black Lives Matter Chapter of Memphis. She said removing the statue is a top priority for 2016, but she isn’t confident it will happen.

"It looks like it's here to stay,” Sawyer said.

Many southern cities are in courts fighting to remove their confederate monuments and place them in less public areas.

FOX13 went to city hall to see if we could speak with any members of city council who remained from the initial vote to remove the statue over the summer. None were available to speak with us.

FOX13 even reached out to Mayor Jim Strickland, who was then a councilman, but we did not get a response.

"It was pretty much for purposes to alleviate the complaints by the citizens of Memphis,” Sawyer said.

Birmingham and New Orleans are among other cities that have plans in place to remove their statues.

However, the removal of four statues in New Orleans has been put on hold after the contractor received several death threats.

"If you go to the statue now, you'll see they have new signage up about not desecrating the statue or the surrounding area,” Sawyer said.

With other cities currently fighting to remove statues of the past, Sawyer told FOX13 she wonders if Memphis leaders really care about the majority of citizens.

"It just really makes me question if it is as important as it was perpetrated to be,” Sawyer said.

FOX13 did speak briefly with Councilwoman Janice Fullilove.

We are still awaiting comment about what is the next step for the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue.

