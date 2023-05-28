  • Courtesy of: Brian Haney

WATCH: Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is at fire in North Memphis at a chemical plant.

According to MFD, they responded to Pen A Kem at 3324 Chelsea Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

There is only one unit at the fire as of now, according to MFD.

No injuries are reported at this time, MFD said.

