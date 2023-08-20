MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire Department (MFD) put out an apartment fire early this morning in North Memphis.
MFD received a call just after 5:30 a.m., this morning about an apartment fire at the Cavalier Court Apartments on Peres Avenue, MFD said.
According to MFD, no one was hurt or taken anywhere to be treated.
We will keep this story updated as more information become available.
