WATCH: Fire erupts at commercial building on Summer Avenue in Memphis, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A warehouse caught on fire on Summer Avenue on Tuesday night.

The blaze was reported around 8 p.m., according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Flames were going in and out, according to a FOX13 crew on scene.

MFD told FOX13 that the building is believed to be a vacant commercial building.

As of 10 p.m., firefighters remained on scene but the fire was said to be under control.

