MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire was on scene Monday after a fire was reported at a scrap yard in South Memphis.
MFD went to the scene at Worley Brothers Scrap Iron on East Illinois Avenue, off E H Crump Boulevard.
Residents at South Junction got an email about the fire:
"The fire at the scrap yard near our property has caught fire and fire fighters are on site trying to gain control. Please don't be alarmed. We will keep monitoring the situation as it unfolds. Please be mindful of the large black clouds of smoke that this fire may cause coming towards the property.
