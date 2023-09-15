MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Will all five former Memphis Police officers be tried together or separately?
That’s the question we are waiting for after the former officers appeared in Shelby County Court for the Tyre Nichols case.
“I haven’t heard a single reason why these cases should be severed,” said Paul Hagerman of the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
All five Memphis Police officers charged in Nichols's death appeared in Shelby County Court Friday afternoon.
Three lawyers of the defendants Taddarius Bean, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr. argued why they should have separate trials from Emmitt Martin III and Demetrius Haley.
"I’d rather the jury try these two men, maybe three than to look at him after the trial and be like, man I think you got convicted because those videos were so horrible of the punches and kicks," said Martin Zummach, Smith's attorney.
However, the DA’s office wants all defendants tried together on state charges including second-degree-murder.
“This isn't really that different from many, many other cases where multiple defendants are tried together and it is particularly appropriate for defendants at the same scene, same time, same incident," said District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.
The lawyers for those three argued their actions were different than Haley's and Martin's.
"It is only fair he be judged by a jury by his perspective only," said John Keith Perry, Bean's attorney.
Nichols was pulled over by police Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation.
The five officers are accused of punching, kicking and slugging the 29-year-old with a baton right near his home.
He died three days later.
Investigators said the officers violated multiple policies within the department including excessive force and obstruction of justice.
The judge gave them all $50,0000 unsecured bonds and restrictions, including seeking employment, surrendering passports, remaining under supervision, avoiding contact with each other and not possessing any firearms or any dangerous weapons.
"Are there different levels of culpability among the five defendants? Did each do different things? Yes, all responsible for death," said Mulroy.
A decision will be made on whether the officers will be tried together on October 5.
The judge said the officers will report back on Nov. 6 to set a trial date.
The five defendants are expected to be back in federal court on Thursday, Sept. 21.
