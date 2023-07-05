Firefighter, woman hospitalized after apartment fire displaces 12 units, MFD says

A fire was reported at Merton Manor Apartments in Memphis on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, officials said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people, including a firefighter, were taken to a hospital after an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon displaced tenants from 12 units, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The fire at Merton Manor Apartments on Merton Street was under control by 12:30 p.m. — about 10 minutes after it was reported, MFD said.

Fire officials said that a firefighter was treated for an elbow injury while a woman was hospitalized with facial burns.

It is believed that the fire was caused by an "accidental candle," officials said.

MFD said that the Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.

No other details were released.

