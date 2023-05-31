MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman holding a weapon threatened firefighters harboring a man inside the station.
Deashanti Green, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, police said.
Green pursued a man to a fire station at 2034 Lauderdale St. on Feb. 8, 2023, police said.
She pointed a weapon at them, warning that they not permit the man to be let inside it, police said.
They went inside the station.
The next day Green was arrested by MPD's Domestic Violence investigators at the man's workplace while she was trying to speak with him.
Green admitted to speaking to the men at the fire station.
She also admitted to holding a taser resembling a Taurus handgun she owns, when confronting the man and the firefighters.
She said she did not point it at anyone, police said.
Police searched her car and found a Taurus handgun, which matched the description of the weapon Green described to them.
Her bond was set at $10,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Carjacking suspect shoots at officer, who returned fire, police say
- Teen charged in deadly shooting of 'Watermelon Man', officials say
- Shot fired at officer in Hickory Hill, police search for suspect, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives