MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gwendolyn Handy was cooking dinner on Sunday in Cordova when her neighbor suddenly knocked on her door.
“He said my yard was on fire,” she recalled.
Her neighbor used her garden hose to quickly extinguish the blaze before it reached her home.
“Heaven only knows what might have happened,” she said. “This could have been much worse.”
Thankfully, the fire did not cause serious property damage. However, she worries that a spark from a firework might have caused the blaze.
“Should one of these things get on a house, it would certainly burn it down,” she said. “I understand people want to celebrate, but there are quite a few shows in town where people can go.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started 12,000 fires in 2021. That same year, fireworks caused about $59 million in property damage.
“Our feeling that they are so inherently dangerous, both from an injury risk as well as a fire risk, that consumers should not be using fireworks,” said Lorraine Carli, a spokeswoman for the association.
There are dozens of events across the Mid-South where you can watch trained pyrotechnics safely launch fireworks.
If your neighbors are illegally launching fireworks, a spokesman for Memphis Police confirmed the department investigates all calls.
Double check your insurance coverage:
- Property insurance will cover damage to your home from a fire
- Personal liability insurance will cover injuries to others on your property
- Renters insurance will cover the loss of your furniture or personal belongings in a rental fire
Handy worries for the safety of her family.
“It's horrible,” she said. “We can't live in peace.”
