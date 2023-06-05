MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A newly unveiled basketball court that NLE Choppa helped build caught on fire over the weekend, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).
Firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4 to a fire at the Raleigh Community Center on Powers Road and found the basketball court engulfed in flames, MFD said.
According to MFD, the cause of the fire was a pile of fireworks that ignited at the center of the court.
This is an ongoing investigation, officials said.
The Memphis rapper had unveiled the new basketball court on May 24, 2023, in partnership with Nancy Lieberman Charities, which is named after the former American basketball player and former WNBA coach.
NLE Choppa said the plan to build the new court started last year, when he met Lieberman at a game.
