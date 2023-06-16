MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fireworks and fun - 4th of July celebrations are taking place across the Mid-South. FOX13 has put together a list of local events for July 3rd and July 4th for all to celebrate.
Memphis 4th of July Events
- Liberty For All located at Liberty Park on July 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Germantown 4th of July Events
- Firework Extravaganza located at Municipal Park on July 4th, from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bartlett 4th of July Events
- Star-Spangled Fireworks Extravaganza located at Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center (Hwy 70 & Appling Road) on July 3rd, from 6-9:30 p.m.
Olive Branch 4th of July Events
- Independence Day Celebration located at Olive Branch City Park on July 3rd. This event will be taking place all day. So, feel free to come at any time.
Collierville 4th of July Events
- 37th annual Collierville Independence Day Celebration will be located at the HW Cox Park on July 3rd, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Oxford 4th of July Events
- The annual 4th of July fireworks will be shot from the back of Oxford High School on July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
