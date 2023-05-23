Dr. Daryl A. Anderson Jr.
Photo: University of Memphis Alumni Association

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis Alumni Association is celebrating the first Black man to ever graduate from the University of Memphis with a doctorate in Applied Linguistics. 

Dr. Daryl A. Anderson Jr. graduated with his doctorate in the subject to claim the prestigious honor. 

Applied Linguistics focuses on the numerous and complex areas in society in which language plays a role, according to the Linguistic Society of America. 

The University of Memphis Alumni Association shared Dr. Anderson Jr.'s accomplishment on May 22. 

