MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who allegedly fired several shots that killed a man inside an apartment is in prison, police said.
Chaddarius Peoples, 24, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.
A man who suffered gunshot injuries to his head, hand, and neck was found by Memphis Police on July 14 inside a bedroom in an apartment complex.
Police and Memphis Fire responded to a shooting call at 3132 Kettle Creek Drive in Raleigh and the man was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., according to a report.
A woman who called police was in her bedroom when she heard multiple gunshots.
She left her room and entered the bedroom where she saw Peoples with a gun in his hand.
She also saw a man she knew, Jeffrey Smith, in the floor not moving.
Another man in the unit was awakened by gunshots.
He got out of bed and said he saw Peoples standing over Smith holding a gun, police said.
Peoples was arrested by police walking along Felton Road a short time later near the apartments.
He was identified in a police photo lineup.
Later in the day, a guard watching Peoples at Methodist North Hospital said Peoples uttered a statement that he had walked into Smith's room and shot him in the face, according to the affidavit.
People's bond was set at $250,000.
