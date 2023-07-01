HORN LAKE, Miss. - Nikki Pullen was named the new police chief for the Horn Lake Police Department, and will start her new role on July 1.
The announcement was made at a June 6 meeting with the Horn Lake Mayor, where, after a unanimous vote, she received a standing ovation.
The Mississippi State graduate also graduated from the FBI National Academy, police said.
Pullen has been with Horn Lake Police since 2005 and will be the city's first woman police chief.
