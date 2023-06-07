MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Both a heavy police and fire presence are in the middle of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge along Interstate 40 Wednesday morning.
Traffic has stopped.
Dave Parker, with the Arkansas Dept. of Transportation, told FOX13 that maintenance crews found debris along the bridge.
While tending to the debris, two people were found suspended underneath the bridge.
