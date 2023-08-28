bill lee(AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bill passed during the special legislative sessions will require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to submit an annual report on the state's child and human trafficking crimes and trends.

The bill is headed to Gov. Bill's desk and marks the first bill passed during the special sessions on public safety.

After passing through the Tennessee General Assembly last week, the state's House approved it Monday.

The bill will require TBI to submit the report every Dec. 1 that is "based upon data available to the bureau, as well as current programs and activities of the bureau's human trafficking unit, to the governor, the speaker of the house of representatives, and the speaker of the senate."

