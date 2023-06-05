MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first of two required votes necessary to increase the Shelby County residents' wheel tax by $50 is scheduled for a vote Monday during the scheduled county commissioner's meeting.
The proposed tax was initiated by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris for the objective to renovate the Regional One Hospital, with aspirations that it could transform the Memphis Medical District into a comprehensive campus by tying in into the UT Memphis Health Science Center.
The estimated cost to renovate Regional One, referred to as The Med, is $350 over five years.
The wheel tax is spurred debate as well as other funding avenues to pay for the hospital's upgrades.
To pass, the resolution must secure consecutive two-thirds majority votes, the second one at the following commissioners' regular meeting.
It accounts for the last major budgetary item in the county's next FY budget.
Other notable items on the commission's agenda include:
- Resolution requiring three-months of bail setting data from the General Sessions Judges to evaluate whether there are any risks to Public Safety
- Resolution seeking requesting State Circuit Court Judges to sit as Special Judges over Criminal proceedings, and or State Criminal Court Judges consider midweek trials to expedite speedy trials
- Resolution in Support of the City of Memphis’ Referendum to Regulate the Use of Deadly Weapons
- Resolution amending the FY23 Grant Operating Budget and the Position Control Budget in the amount of $13,000.00 from the State of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for salaries and fringe for the Mental Health Recovery Court Program for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
- Resolution for the purchase of Professional Services that provide the homeless population in Shelby County with equitable access to Healthcare and Wellness Services in an amount not to exceed $158,805.47 with an option to renew for one additional one-year renewal.
The county commissions meeting starts at 3 p.m. at 160 North Main Street.
