MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first human case of the West Nile virus in Tennessee this year was found in Shelby County, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), the virus was detected in a Shelby County resident.
Also on Tuesday, officials urged residents to protect themselves against mosquitoes as most cases go undetected and have no symptoms. The West Nile virus, officials said, can cause serious illness that can lead to hospitalization or death.
Residents are encouraged by health officials to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing protective clothing, staying indoors during dusk and dawn and using mosquito repellents that contain the chemical DEET.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer shoots man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school with gun, MPD says
- Shooting threat closes campus at Memphis Jewish school
- MPD officer relieved of duty pending investigation after DUI arrest, police tell FOX13
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives