MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All five former officers who are charged for the death of Tyre Nichols will appear in court today.

The appearance today will intel and discuss a motion hearing for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith about all state charges.

Federal indictments have been filed against all of the former Memphis Police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols.

They are all charged with second-degree murder in state court. They were also hit with federal charges that included use of excessive force and obstruction of justice.

In court, the judge could decide whether the five former police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols will be tried together.

The last court appearance of the five former officers was August 18. The judge over the case did not decide whether additional evidence will be released to the public.

It was also reported at the last court appearance that it could be a possibility that a trial date will be set for the five former officers.

Today, the judge will also decide on whether to release more evidence on the case such as body cam footage.

The family of Tyre Nichols will also be in court today for the lawsuit filed against the city of Memphis

In April, Nichols' family sued the City of Memphis, its police department and nearly a dozen city employees for $550 million.