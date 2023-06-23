MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five former Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols faced a judge for the second time in months.
The Shelby County District Attorney's Office turned over more discovery to the judge to make a decision on whether additional evidence will be released to the public.
Some of Nichols' siblings sat in court to listen as attorneys and the judge explained the next moves for this case involving Nichols' death.
An update on the release of additional evidence was expected but FOX13 learned that the Shelby County District Attorney's Office is still turning over more evidence and discovery to the judge.
"3,000 pages or so of information, plus 14 or 15 additional videos related to the case," said Paul Hagerman, the county's chief prosecutor. "The judge must decide to that as to what is releasable to the public. We have made our possession very clear, that we are on the side of transparency."
Blake Ballin is represents former MPD officer Desmond Mills and the attorney said that he received more discovery detailing the specifics of MPD training.
"What are you looking to get out of this discovery that you haven't already gotten?" Ballin said. "We got quite a bit of information. Thousands of pages. Hours and hours of video. The most recent thing we got were training records. Very important."
As far as defending his client, Ballin said that looking at all of the evidence in this case may take a while.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. appeared before Judge James Jones Jr. The former MPD officers were charged with murder in the death of Nichols, who died three days after he was arrested Jan. 10.
Two of the defendants, Bean and Smith, have asked for separate trials. No decision has been made in those requests.
Their attorneys have entered a not guilty plea for each of them.
The men are scheduled to next appear again in court on Aug. 18.
