MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A court hearing is scheduled for today, June 23, for five former Memphis Police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. are to appear before Judge James Jones Jr. at 9 a.m.

Their attorneys have entered a not guilty plea for each of them.

The hearing today was rescheduled from an canceled planned court appearance on May 31.

