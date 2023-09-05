WYNNE, Ark. - Five months after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Wynne, Ark., leaving a flattened Wynne High School, students are heading back to campus.
Four people were killed and dozens injured in Wynne from the storm and about 4,000 people lost power for several days in this town of about 8,000 people and 40 miles from Memphis.
The temporary school building opened Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The tornado, one of several that came through the Mid-South on March 31, resulted in the high school's students being shuffled to other schools, including a community college, in order to complete the spring semester.
The temporary buildings on campus will enable the high school population of almost 800 prior to the storm to be unified while a new permanent high school is built.
"The students are incredibly excited," Wynne School District superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore said in a statement. "Seeing them back together after all they've been through is truly refreshing. To have achieved this, I don't have the words to express the joy and excitement for everything that has transpired. It is simply overwhelming."
Construction on the temporary campus started May 27, officials said.
"Three months later, students are now attending classes on a campus equipped with modern classrooms, a library, advanced laboratories and ample green spaces," officials said in a statement. "The expedited opening of the temporary campus exemplifies the Wynne School District's commitment to reuniting its staff and student body."
School officials also said in a statement that the temporary campus "serves as a bridge between the past and the future" as the school district plans construction on a permanent high school.
