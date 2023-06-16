Strong storms blew through the Mid-South Friday afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible from afternoon to nighttime. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices in the low and mid 90s.
Father's Day, Sunday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the day. Highs in the low 90s.
Juneteenth, Monday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers. Highs near 90 degrees.
Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m. CT, Wednesday.
