MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Flash Flood Watch was issued Tuesday afternoon due to "potential dam failure" at the Arkabutla Dam, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.
"Now is the time to prepare and be ready to implement your flood safety plan," the NWS said in a tweet.
That Flash Flood Watch "will remain in place as long as there is a heightened concern of a failure," according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS said that means the watch could end up staying in place over a month while engineers work on repairing the dam and minimizing the risk of flooding.
The NWS said that "during a flood, water levels and flow speed can quickly change. You are safest by staying indoors, or seeking higher ground if shelter isn't available. If you're stuck outside when a flash flood occurs, do not attempt to cross flood wters by vehicle or on foot."
The flood watch includes areas such as Clarksdale, West Memphis, Southaven. Tunica, Marks, Olive Branch, Batesville, Senatobia, Charleston and Marianna.
This is due to a possible failure of the Arkabutla Dam.
If the dam does fail, flash flooding of low-lying areas below the dam are likely, according to the National Weather Service.
The potential breach could leave thousands of homes and businesses along the Coldwater River downstream of the dam flooded, if it is not repaired.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lower the pool to an elevation of 210 feet, to reduce breach potential and start safe emergency repairs.
Personnel will monitor dam conditions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The following areas are closed at this time:
- Old Pratt Road
- Highway 301 along the base of Arkabutla Dam
- South Outlet Channel Campground and Day Use Area, including Swinging Bridge Nature Trail and Boat Ramp
- North Outlet Day Use Area, including playgrounds, pavilions, the fishing pier, and Coldwater River Nature Trail
- Basketball court
Many who live along the river have taken efforts to keep their homes from flooding, like constructing levees in their backyards.
“I take it seriously. They need to fix it and do something about it,” Carl Hubbard, whose home flooded four years ago, said.
Like Hubbard, many Northern Mississippians have been through floods before. None are eager to experience one again.
Hubbard is still working to get his home repaired after the last one.
“It’s something else,” he said. “You run right up on it and don’t know what the devil to expect, you know?”
“We’ll try to prepare the best way we can,” Jimmy Glesper, who lives in Marks, said. “Just hope and pray for the best.”
Many local officials have faced a waiting game to see whether the situation gets bad enough to take action.
Earle Burdette, of the Panola County board of supervisors, said now is the time to plan escape routes and line up options of where to go, in case of an evacuation.
“Urgency. I would say urgency. It’s something that you don’t need to take lightly,” Burdette said. “There aren’t a whole lot of precautions right now, but flooding could potentially go either way. Once that water is released, you can’t control it.”
