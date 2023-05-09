MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Flash Flood Watch was issued Tuesday afternoon due to "potential dam failure" at the Arkabutla Dam, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.
"Now is the time to prepare and be ready to implement your flood safety plan," the NWS said in a tweet.
The NWS said that "during a flood, water levels and flow speed can quickly change. You are safest by staying indoors, or seeking higher ground if shelter isn't available. If you're stuck outside when a flash flood occurs, do not attempt to cross flood wters by vehicle or on foot."
The flood watch includes areas such as Clarksdale, West Memphis, Southaven. Tunica, Marks, Olive Branch, Batesville, Senatobia, Charleston and Marianna.
The threat of a potential failure to the dam will last through Wednesday afternoon, the NWS said.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH— Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick (@MYarosewickWX) May 9, 2023
This is due to a possible failure of the Arkabutla Dam.
Please prepare for flooding. If a failure becomes likely. Flash flood warnings would be issued. Please continue to monitor things. The US Army Corp of Engineers is evaluating the situation. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/NNz1loSXXG
If the dam does fail, flash flooding of low-lying areas below the dam are likely, according to the National Weather Service.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lower the pool to an elevation of 210 feet, to reduce breach potential and start safe emergency repairs.
Personnel will monitor dam conditions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The following areas are closed at this time:
- Old Pratt Road
- Highway 301 along the base of Arkabutla Dam
- South Outlet Channel Campground and Day Use Area, including Swinging Bridge Nature Trail and Boat Ramp
- North Outlet Day Use Area, including playgrounds, pavilions, the fishing pier, and Coldwater River Nature Trail
- Basketball court
This is a developing story. Check with fox13memphis.com for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Baptist Memorial Hospital surrounded by police
- FOX13 Investigates: How 'The Black Tax' is costing Memphis and Shelby County
- Memphis mother thankful son alive after being hit by 'unsanctioned stunt driving'
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives