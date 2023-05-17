MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today is the day many will finally get their competitive sauce on.
From all over the globe, BBQ cooking chefs have made their trek to the Bluff City and to the banks of Tom Lee Park overlooking the Mighty Mississippi.
The four-day Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest officially starts today, May 17, when gates open at 5 p.m., close at 10 p.m.
Its opening-day entertainment is Sauce Wrestling.
On Thursday, gates open at 11 a.m. and closes at midnight.
The schedule of events includes:
Grill Mates Demo: – Citrus Brined Smoked Turkey Breasts 1 p.m.
Home Depot Noon Cool Smoke and Weber Demos: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Kingsford Tour of Champions: 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m.
BBQ Alley with Big Green Egg and Friends: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Grill Mates Demo: 4 p.m. – Garlic Butter Chicken Cheesesteak Tacos
Ms. Piggie Idol: 6 p.m.
Awards Ceremony (Ms. Piggie Idol, Best T-shirt, Booth): 7 p.m.
Musical entertainment will be musicians Al Kapone and The Sugarhill Gang.
For Friday, May 19, the gates will be open from 11 until midnight.
The schedule includes:
Grill Mates Demo: 1 p.m. – Grilled Texas Pork Tenderloin
Home Depot Noon Cool Smoke and Weber Demos: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Kingsford Tour of Champions: 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4 p.m.
BBQ Alley with Big Green Egg and Friends: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Grill Mates Demo: 4 p.m. – Spicy Nashville Hot Style Pork Ribs
Awards Ceremony (Anything But, Hot Wings, Sauce): 6 p.m.
Musical entertainment for awards program will be the band Cracker.
On Saturday, May 20, gates are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; it's Judging Day
The schedule includes:
Grill Mates Demo: 1 p.m. – Sweet Jalapeño Grilled Chicken Breast
Home Depot Noon Cool Smoke and Weber Demos: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
BBQ Alley with Big Green Egg and Friends: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Grill Mates Demo: 4 p.m. – Montreal Steak Tri-Tip Flatbread
Awards Ceremony – Grand Champion and Ribs, Whole Hog, Shoulder: 6:30 p.m.
Featured Entertainment after awards will be Nolan Taylor and Dale Watson.
For more event information visit here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives