MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A trip to the nation's capital just got easier for people in the Bluff City.
Memphis International Airport (MEM) announced the launch of nonstop flights between Memphis and Washington D.C.
The flights will be through Southwest Airlines and will launch July 11, MEM said.
The route will operate through September 4, according to the airport.
“It’s great to see Southwest adding to its number of destinations at MEM,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “Washington DC is one of our top destinations and we expect that this will be a popular route this summer.”
The flights from Memphis to Washington D.C. will depart at 8:25 a.m. CT and land at 11:35 a.m. ET.
Flights from Washington D.C. to Memphis will leave the nation's capital at 5:05 p.m. ET and land in the Bluff City at 6:20 p.m. CT.
Southwest also offers travel from Memphis to Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field, Denver, Houston (Hobby), Orlando and Phoenix.
Tickets for the Washington D.C. flights can be booked here.
