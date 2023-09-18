MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular trend of inviting students to travel and visit new cities during spring breaks in exchange for volunteer work has extended from soup kitchens and food pantries to the environment.
For Memphis, a program called the Floating Classroom, started over 20 years ago, has extended to the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River.
The program's organizer, native Memphian Chad Pregracke, says Living Lands & Waters participants have removed over 13 million pounds of trash from America's rivers.
Items have ranged from tractors to hot tubs and nearly everything in between.
The program doesn't just remove pollutants from major rivers, it's designed to educate participants and the general public about the importance of keeping ecosystems pollution-free and flourishing.
A film called Study Abroad chronicles the organization's cleanup efforts and will be premiered recently just prior to Word Cleanup Day on Sept. 16.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man struck, seriously injured by car in North Memphis, police say
- Man severely injured after 3-vehicle crash on Elvis Presley, police say
- Man dead, woman injured in West Memphis shooting,
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives