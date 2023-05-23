MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Floyd Newman, a former Stax Records musician and saxophonist who played alongside Memphis music legends such as B.B. King, has died.
He died Tuesday at age 91, according to the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.
Newman was a saxophonist, bandleader and high school band instructor who donated his saxophone to the Stax museum in Memphis in 2018.
According to the Stax museum, Newman was the first member to be invited to be in B.B. King's first band and got his start playing at the Plantation Inn nightclub in West Memphis, Ark.
The museum said that it was Newman who brought Isaac Hayes to Stax Records in 1962 to play in sessions that eventually led to a successful music career.
The saxophone he donated in 2018 was played with the likes of Otis Redding, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and Etta James among other music legends, the museum said.
On Nov. 1, 2014, Newman was celebrated with a note in the Beale Street Bass Note Walk of Fame at The Band Box on Beale Street, the museum said.
