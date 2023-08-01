GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Another follow-up quality test on the City of Germantown's public water system shows it is clear of traces of contamination, officials report Aug. 1.
City officials say, in a release, that the results are from the latest test conducted on July 30, and from samples in areas of the city where residents have reported residual odor in tap water following the conclusion of the 8-day water ban July 28.
Diesel leaked from a generator running the city's water pumps earlier in July when a storm caused utilities to go down across Shelby County.
RELATED: GERMANTOWN'S WATER SYSTEM FULLY CLEARED FOR USE, CITY OFFICIALS SAY
The city continues to flush its main water line to areas reporting residual odor, officials say.
So too is it continuing to sample water, as required by Tenn. Department of Environment and Conservation, in its main lines at targeted locations for detection of diesel and sub-components.
It will continue flushing areas until tests are clear, officials say.
Officials advise that while flushing residential water lines, residents should ensure that there is proper ventilation in place of strong odors.
Residents can contact customer service at 901-757-7200 if the odor persists after rounds of flushing.
Or they can email CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer shoots man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school with gun, MPD says
- Shooting threat closes campus at Memphis Jewish school
- MPD officer relieved of duty pending investigation after DUI arrest, police tell FOX13
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives