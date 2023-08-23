MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A food delivery driver is wanted after police said he broke into a woman's car and stole her purse and a handgun.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a woman went inside a fast food restaurant just before 3 p.m. Aug. 13 on Kirby Parkway in the Kirby Trace neighborhood and went inside.
A man left the same restaurant and walked to the driver's side of his car before looking around and reaching into the woman's car, stealing her purse and the gun, police said.
Police said that the man then tried to use the woman's credit cards at several businesses.
Store employees later told police that the man was a known food delivery driver.
He is described by police to be in his 20s with a thin build, medium natural hair and "average" height.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, camo shorts and white shoes at the time of the car burglary, police said, adding that he took off in a 2015-2018 silver Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows and a small dent in the right rear bumper.
Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Brother of Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta shot to death at gas station, reports say
- Man wanted after armed robbery at Memphis school, police say
- Food delivery driver wanted for car burglary outside Memphis fast food restaurant, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives