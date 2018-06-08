Food for more than 18,000 meals collected during FOX13 Family Focus Food Drive

One in five children in Shelby County go hungry, so FOX13’s Family Focus partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank to collect food for children in need.
One of the biggest times of need is during the summer – because children are out of school and lose access to free and/or reduced cost meals.
FOX13 Family Focus partners with Monogram Foods, ATC Fitness, Kroger, Chick-fil-A, Wolfchase Honda, and Wolfchase Nissan. The businesses served as donation locations leading up to and following our official collection day.
Donations poured in from across the Mid-South for the 2018 Family Focus Food Drive.
More than 10,000 lbs. of food were donated – along with $3,200. That equate to 18,165 meals for local families.
The 2017 drive collected enough food to feed 14,436 people.
