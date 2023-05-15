OXFORD, Miss. - A Panola County man was sentenced to two years in prison following his conviction for his role in a Medicare and TRICARE scam.
According to court documents, Marion Shaun Lund, 54, owned and operated a podiatry clinic, as well as an in-house pharmacy.
Lund wrote prescriptions and provided antibiotic and antifungal drugs to be mixed into a tub of warm water for patients to soak their feet.
Rather than prescribing drugs based on the individualized needs of patients, Lund prescribed foot bath medications in order to maximize reimbursements from Medicare, TRICARE, and other health care benefit programs, regardless of medical necessity.
In addition, Lund took toenail clippings and wound cultures from patients and sent them to a lab for diagnostic testing, even though it was not necessary.
From April 2020 - March 2022, Lund caused the submission of over $1.4 million in claims to Medicare and TRICARE for unnecessary prescriptions of foot bath medications and diagnostic testing of toenails, resulting in over $700,000 in reimbursements.
On February 2, Lund entered a plea of guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
On May 15, a judge sentenced Lund to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered Lund to pay restitution in the amount of $851,428.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Child dead after shooting near Walker Homes neighborhood, police say
- Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives