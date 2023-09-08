MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It maybe a different matchup, but the excitement and planned entertainment around the Southern Heritage Classic football game goes on.
The 34th annual football game is set for Saturday night between Tennessee State University Tigers and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
The Golden Lions replace Jackson State University as TSU's previous longstanding opponent.
Fans were expected to begin tailgating Friday, Sept. 8, at Liberty Park, and thousands of fans, many from out of town, are expected to arrive for entertainment activities leading up to the game.
Local businesses embrace the influx of fans, as it boosts the local economy.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
